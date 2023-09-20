The 9th and first indigenous Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to urgently take steps to arrest the worrisome spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

In his Presidential Address at the 35th Synod of the Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) themed The Earnest Expectation Of The Sons Of God, The Cleric admonished the government to fasten the loose noose at the nation’s borders, which he considers porous and thereby portends dangerous consequences for the citizenry.

He, therefore, called on the government to take urgent steps to tackle the menace in order to avert a situation wherein foreigners would be erroneously captured as Nigerians in the forthcoming census.

Welcoming the governor to the Synod, Okupevi, The Bishop recalled with relish how kind-hearted and generous the late senior Sanwo-Olu was as a member of the Anglican faith.

“Our governor, like his (late) father, is a very generous and kind-hearted person.

“The governor’s father, who was a member of the Oke Popo Parish, would always give us money any time we had cause to visit him.

“And the governor has taken after his father. He is generous to the diocese and even to many other churches.

“Today, the Church is not ashamed to celebrate Your Excellency as the governor of Smart Lagos” Okupevi exuded.

In his response, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the Synod by Barr. Bimbola Salu Hundeyin, congratulated Bishop Okupevi, even as he expressed special appreciation to the God-guided authorities of the Anglican Communion for finding Okupevi worthy as the first indigenous Lagosian to occupy the position of the Lagos Diocesan Bishop.

The Governor also admonished Nigerians not to get discouraged in the face of the current harsh economic challenges, which he described as minor, temporary, and incomparable to the eternal joy of unending comfort awaiting believers who could endure to the end.

