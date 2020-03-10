ASUU warning strike: UNIZIK joins industrial action

Latest News
By Michael Ovat - Awka
Unizik, ASUU warning strike
Unizik

Academic activities have come to a standstill at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, following the decision of the chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to join in the nationwide warning strike of the body.

Tribune Online gathered that the two weeks warning strike was declared by the National Executive Committee NEC, ASUU, headed by its President Comrade Biodun Ogunyemi, which ended its meeting in Enugu on Monday.

The Chairman, UNIZIK chapter of ASUU, Comrade Stephen Ufoaroh Uchenna, while addressing his members during a Congress to commence the warning strike at the multipurpose hall of the institution on Tuesday, said the strike became imperative since Federal government has failed to reach a logical conclusion to their demands.

ALSO READ: Akeredolu extends Ondo Head of Service’s tenure

He told his colleagues that the strike is following the decision of the federal government to stop salaries of lecturers who have not enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

He said the Unizik chapter of the body is also opposing the use of IPPIS for Nigeria Universities lecturers.

He also informed members that the strike action is to compel the federal government to implement the long-awaited agreement of the Memorandum of Understand (MoU) of 2013 and Memorandum of Action in 2019, which the federal government failed to implement.

A lecturer, Prof. Au. N. Nonyelu, in his contribution, said that they joined in the struggle in order to protect the welfare of its members and to secure the future of their children and that of others as well, and to lay the foundation for a university system capable of competing with the International Universities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

HERE IS HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

You might also like
Latest News

Lagos to experience 270 days of rainfall

Latest News

Massive sell-off of high cap stocks dip market to 10-year low

Latest News

Russia’s parliament votes to enable Putin to run for another term

Latest News

Europe imposes new travel bans after Italy’s national lockdown

Comments