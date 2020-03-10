ASUU warning strike: UNIZIK joins industrial action

Academic activities have come to a standstill at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, following the decision of the chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to join in the nationwide warning strike of the body.

Tribune Online gathered that the two weeks warning strike was declared by the National Executive Committee NEC, ASUU, headed by its President Comrade Biodun Ogunyemi, which ended its meeting in Enugu on Monday.

The Chairman, UNIZIK chapter of ASUU, Comrade Stephen Ufoaroh Uchenna, while addressing his members during a Congress to commence the warning strike at the multipurpose hall of the institution on Tuesday, said the strike became imperative since Federal government has failed to reach a logical conclusion to their demands.

He told his colleagues that the strike is following the decision of the federal government to stop salaries of lecturers who have not enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

He said the Unizik chapter of the body is also opposing the use of IPPIS for Nigeria Universities lecturers.

He also informed members that the strike action is to compel the federal government to implement the long-awaited agreement of the Memorandum of Understand (MoU) of 2013 and Memorandum of Action in 2019, which the federal government failed to implement.

A lecturer, Prof. Au. N. Nonyelu, in his contribution, said that they joined in the struggle in order to protect the welfare of its members and to secure the future of their children and that of others as well, and to lay the foundation for a university system capable of competing with the International Universities.