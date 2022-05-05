ASUU UNIJOS establishes water factory

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the University of Jos Chapter, has established a factory christened “University of Jos Academic Staff Cooperative Investment company Limited” (UJASCICL) to produce bottled water and beverages.

The factory is sited in Dong community, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State

Speaking during the commissioning, the Chairman of the Chapter, Dr Lazarus Luka Maigoro said the factory established by the union has employed 25 persons from the Dong community in Jos North Local Government Area of the state adding that the union will continue to touch the lives of Nigerians positively.

“This bottled water factory attests to the fact that ASUU is not all about the strike but we are providing employment opportunities to Nigerians through our activities. We also believe in the philosophy of making Nigeria work through providing a comfortable learning environment for Nigerian students.”

He further pointed out that ASUU had equally built, commissioned and hand over to the University a 1500 capacity lecture hall for a conducive learning atmosphere for the students.

Dr Maigoro added that the bottled water factory is established to provide welfare for ASUU members and create employment opportunities for members of the host community.

Earlier in his address, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Jos, Professor Tanko Ishaya, said bottled water will become the official water of the university community and called the neighbouring communities to patronize the factory.

The Vice-Chancellor assured ASUU of the commitment of the University towards providing the enabling environment to advance their welfare.

