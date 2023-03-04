Mojisola Akinde is the overall best graduating student of Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) for the 2020/2021 academic session. She graduated with a CGPA of 4.98 in Finance. In this interview by YUSUF ABDULKADIR, She shares her experiences, challenges and how she attained the remarkable feat.

How was growing up for you like? Were you topping your class from childhood?

I was not always at the top of my class when I was younger. I was a timid child, and mostly kept to myself. However, at a point, during my primary school education, there was a great improvement in my academic performance. I started topping my class at that point and also communicated with other children. While in secondary school, sometimes, I topped the class; other times I didn’t, but still remained among the best.

Has finance always been what you wanted to study?

Accounting was my preferred course of study before I discovered finance. But now, finance is always the first choice. I have a long list of people I look up to in the field.

Did you think you were going to emerge as the best graduating student?

Despite my past achievements, I understood that I was in a new environment and that a different outcome was possible. I remained committed to doing my best to graduate with first-class honours.

I was anxious when I realised there was a probability that I would emerge as the best graduating student. However, I had it in mind that, whatever the outcome would be, I had tried my best. When it was eventually confirmed, I felt relieved and happy.





What did you do to be the best?

I wasn’t really working to graduate as the overall best student. I was focused on working to the best of my ability. I aimed to graduate with a first class, so I saw all courses as equally important. I ensured to always attend classes and gave undivided attention to lectures. Studying became a part of my life — I wouldn’t be able to have a good sleep if there was a part of a course material I didn’t understand. I prepared for my tests the same way I prepared for my examinations. I ensured to be diligent with assignments and all other forms of studies. I knew my education was my primary purpose at the university, so I ensured nothing else took priority.

Honestly, it wasn’t easy. It was imperative to attend lectures, irrespective of the prevailing circumstances. Studying had to take priority over all other activities. Diligence was also a prerequisite. Knowledge is amassed through study, but if it’s not applied appropriately, the desired outcome may not be achieved. Furthermore, it is important to pray that all efforts would be crowned with deserving success.

Did you maintain a high CGPA from first year?

Since my first year, I maintained a high CGPA. I graduated with a distinction from the Yaba College of Technology and won the College Award for ‘Best Overall student at ND Level’. I love to be progressive, so I was motivated to ensure that I performed remarkably well in FUOYE.

What was your reading pattern like?

Studying was part of my daily routine. I felt guilty if I didn’t study on a particular day without a justifiable reason. I spend more time on courses I didn’t really like or had difficulty getting right.

Did your circle of friends or family influence your grades in any way?

Yes. I’ve amazing friends — they supported me academically, emotionally and morally. My family was a great help throughout my university education. On my good and bad days, I didn’t hesitate to call them. They would always motivate me and assure me that everything would be alright — on many occasions, that was all I needed to hear to keep going.

What other factors contributed to your success?

An enabling environment, lecturers who are passionate about what they do, prayers, firm determination and excellent mentoring.

What part of your course of study (Finance) did you find most interesting?

I found corporate finance, particularly capital market related topics more interesting. I also liked monetary policy.

Apart from the good grades you amassed, what skill do you acquire while studying?

I wasn’t only reading for the grades. I was studying to know. I love my course of study, so I was interested in acquiring knowledge to help build the foundation for my professional career. Relating what I read to the real world helped me gain a better understanding. During the course of my programme, I learned to use a software tool for data analysis, carried out a research study and used Microsoft Office tools.

What was your best and lowest moment while in school?

My best moments in school were my birthdays — my friends always found a way to make them beautiful. My lowest moment was when my mentor passed on.

What are your future plans?

I plan to start my career in the finance industry and write professional exams. Additionally, I plan to obtain postgraduate degrees.

People often perceive or expect brilliant people to have little social life. What is your take on this?

That perception is not fully accurate. You can still have enough fun if you can efficiently manage your time. Excessive fun is what may threaten your goals. I was a departmental executive, which implied that I always had to work with others to organise events. I was also a finance club executive.

My social life was adequately managed. I attended social events but not at the expense of my primary purpose.

Were you affected by the incessant Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike?

I was greatly affected by the strike. I felt scared, depressed and helpless. However, I decided to concentrate on my personal development. I served as a financial advisory intern during the strike in 2022 and also improved on skills relevant to my career.

What do you think is the lasting solution to the strike?

To curb the incessant strike, all stakeholders must carry out their duties diligently and honestly. Possible alternative funding sources for universities should be given due consideration. Since these are beyond the control of students, they must always have plans to make the best use of their time whenever such disruption occurs.

What advice do you have for students, both the fresh and those already in school?

They must avoid submitting to the limitations around them. To excel, they must embrace challenges and develop problem-solving skills. While in school, learning should be their priority and they should always be ready to put in extra effort. In addition to studying, they should be open to developing the requisite skills that will position them well for their professional careers.

