ASUU strike: UniUyo fixes October 24 for resumption

The University of Uyo, UNIUYO, Akwa Ibom State says it will on Monday, October 24, 2022 resume full academic activities following the recent suspension of the Nationwide industrial action by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The management of the institution announced this in a statement Signed by Mr Linus T. Okoko, the Ag. Registrar of the institution and made available to newsmen Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

According to the statement, the University of Uyo Senate approved the reopening date for academic activities at its emergency meeting held on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The statement is entitled: “UNIUYO reopens on Monday, October 24, 2022, for the resumption of academic activities for the completion of 2020/2021, and commencement of the 2021/2022 academic year,” It reads.

“The Management of the University of Uyo wishes to inform all students, staff, and the general public that Senate at its emergency meeting held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, approved the resumption of academic activities for the completion of 2020/2021 and commencement of the 2021/2022 academic year following the suspension of ASUU strike.

“Extracts from the Senate approval are as follows: October 24 to November 18, 2022 – Lectures for all students (4 weeks). November 21 to November 25, 2022-Revision exercise for 2nd Semester of 2020/2021.”

“November 28 to December 18, 2022- 2nd Semester examinations for all students (3 weeks). October 24, 2022, to January 15, 2023, commencement of payment of screening fees by new students for the 2021/2022 academic year.

“Students should note that the University reopens on Monday, October 24, 2022, for

full academic activities.

“Accordingly, new students admitted for the 2021/2022 academic session are requested to pay their screening fees.”

