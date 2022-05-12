ASUU strike: Opposition parties to join NANS in protest ― Dan Nwanyanwu, ZLP Chair

National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, has said certain opposition political parties in the country would join the students in public universities to protest the federal government’s indifference to the plight of students and the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Nwanyanwu made the disclosure on Thursday while fielding questions from newsmen.

Students in public universities have since embarked on protests, mounting barricades on federal highways, following the announcement of another three months extension of the indefinite strike by the leadership of ASUU.

The National Chairman of the ZLP who did not mention the other political parties said it was appalling and embarrassing that over N2 billion could be generated within weeks for the purchase of forms in a country that is struggling to resolve financially inclined issues.

“I won’t want to name the parties but ZLP is number one,” he hinted newsmen.

Commenting on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to his ministers seeking elective offices to vacate the Federal Executive Council, Nwanyanwu urged Buhari not to hesitate to sack any minister who ignores the May 16 deadline.

He said: “Let him (president) not stop there. It is possible that some of them will now retrace their steps and say they are withdrawing. Mr President, don’t listen to them. They have lost faith in your government. They no longer trust your administration. Leaving them behind, they will sabotage you because their mind, body and soul are somewhere else in that adventure they intended to embark on.

“If any of them decides to withdraw, Mr President, sack them after Monday so that we can have new people finish this administration.”