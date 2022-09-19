ASUU strike only affects federal universities ― APC youth leader

Amidst the protracted seven months strike by university lecturers, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Dayo Israel has faulted the approach of the body of university lecturers, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Speaking on Monday at the ongoing National Youth Summit organised by the party in Abuja, the APC Youth Leader expressed strong reservations about the ASUU insistence on a particular scheme of payment by the federal government.

Checks revealed that the University lecturers had on February 14, 2022, commenced a strike, over the failure of the Federal Government to honour amongst other promises, improved welfare, revitalisation of public universities and academic autonomy.

The federal government had since filed a suit before the National Industrial Court of Nigeria against the ASUU over the ongoing strike.

The APC National Youth Leader who called for compromise claimed only federal universities are affected by the ongoing strike as he noted that some state universities have not halted academic exercise.

He also wondered why ASUU preferred the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as against the federal government’s choice of University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS).

He said: “Let me first clarify, the country’s education system is not on a standstill because most of our state universities, if not all, are in operation. The issue of the ASUU strike is about federal universities. And this is not just about the government, but also an issue between ASUU as an institution. It’s a trade relation matter.

“I give you an example, the federal government says we are your employer, we want to pay you through IPPIS, the lecturers are saying we want to tell you how you want to pay us, pay us through UTAS. These are issues that are fundamental and must be dealt with. You work for a TV station, it is had to say to your employer, don’t pay me by bank account transfer at the end of the month, give me cash. That is the issue that is going on here. The government is working to ensure that they can come to a compromise. Everybody needs to shift. Everybody needs to find a way, a middle ground to compromise. You cannot put the totality of the blame on the government.”

In his presentation on the occasion, former Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, appealed to youths in the country to always show loyalty to the government.

He said: “The role of youths globally is to see that their country progress and they also protect their country in various fields. It will be recalled that our great founding fathers of blessed memory, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Bello and the great Awolowo were in their primes as youths when they took the mantle of leadership of this country and I believe you too can do that.

“First and foremost, you must pay attention and you must also respect your leaders, you must cultivate the attitude of followership.

“As youths, you must follow your leaders. You must follow and respect and be loyal to the present leadership and it is through that you will learn and be able to at the right time, climb the mantle of leadership of this great country. You must also make sure that you get the necessary background in terms of the needs and aspirations of your country and in this regard, you must also learn and know our history. It is through that you will appreciate the challenges that this country faces and then you will surely find a solution.”

The former COAS further advised the gathering of APC faithful, particularly the youths to mobilise vigorously ahead of the next general elections to ensure victory for the party.

“As we enter into the 2023 campaign proper, the youths have a great role to play and in this regard, you must mobilise the electorate to ensure that they come out en masse to vote for the right candidate and I believe you know who I am referring to. APC with the good support of the youth is the party to beat.”





