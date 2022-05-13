ASUU Strike: OAU students barricade Ife/ Ibadan express road again,

Angry students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife on Friday continued with their protest on the Ibadan/ Ife/ Ilesa express road to force the Federal government to implement payment of their striking lecturer’s arrears and other entitlements.

The students who trooped out as earlier as 8.00 a.m., barricaded the road and caused a heavy traffic jam on the route as they disrupted the free-flowing of both vehicular and human movements in the axis.

With placards with different inscriptions that read: “We shall not relent until federal government attend to the plight of our striking lecturers”, ” This present administration is too wicked”, and “Those in governance are inconsiderate”, among others.

Speaking through Abraham Omowumi, the students, Poised for war against the federal government on its foot-dragging and hard-line posture in attending to the demands of the university dons.

Meanwhile, the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has appealed to the duo of Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), to exercise caution in their disagreement and protect the future of Nigerian students.

He expressed concern over Nigeria’s educational destiny, saying the recurring industrial action in the sectors will pose a great threat not only to academic excellence but also to the economic and political strength of the nation.





He appealed to the warring parties to embrace dialogue as he called for the inclusion and input of reputable traditional rulers who could hold the government and ASUU by their words and ensure agreements are respected.

Oluwo volunteered to be part of the mediation team. He feared the consequences of the strike will equally be detrimental to a peaceful atmosphere.

He stated ASUU no longer trusts politicians, noting respected monarchs as necessary to pursue consented agreements are redeemed.

A statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads “No nation survives without education. Education is the bedrock of the rich economic, political and social survival of every country. A nation of no quality education is a failure. Little can they do to be remarkable in the committee of powerful countries? I’m not pleased with the incessant industrial action of the university body. The bridge of quality education is collapsing”

“I’m appealing to President Muhammed Buhari’s led government to address the industrial disagreement with the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) in the interest of the nation. The delicacy and security fragility of the nation calls for rigid handling of the educational sector. Failure to do so will unavoidably magnify the tense security challenge in the nation. I extend my appeal to the ASUU to prioritize student’s interests and be soft in their demand from the federal government”

“I beseech the duo to include traditional rulers in mediation and arbitration to have a formidable, lasting solution in the epileptic academic calendar in the educational institution”.

