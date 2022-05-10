ASUU strike: OAU management orders students to vacate halls of residence

Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, on Tuesday, ordered all students of the institution to vacate the Halls of Residence not later than Friday, May 13, 2022.

The reason for this is a result of the update on the current strike action embarked upon by all the Staff Unions in the nation’s Federal Universities.

Making this known through a statement is the Dean, Division of Students Affairs of the university, Prof. I.O. Aransi, stated that “to this end, all undergraduate and postgraduate students in the Halls of Residence are directed to vacate their respective hostels and go home till further notice.

“It is our hope that issues necessitating the strike action will be resolved as soon as possible and the University Management and the Division of Student Affairs wish all students a safe journey to their respective destinations,” he submitted.

