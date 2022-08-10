ASUU strike, national embarrassment — Federal Lawmaker

The Federal lawmaker representing Obokun /Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke, has condemned the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), describing it as a national embarrassment.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the lawmaker said that the impasse between ASUU and the Federal Government has led to the closure of the nation’s public universities for several months now and with no end to the crisis in sight should be a source of concern to all and sundry.

Consequently, the lawmaker suggested that the National Assembly currently on annual recess should reconvene immediately to end the strike without further delay.

According to him, “It is affecting our children adversely, aside from affecting their health, some may take to social ills, they are our future, as parents and government we are duty bound to provide them with qualitative and sound education for them to function optimally

“The Parliament should reconvene to deal with this issue. If the standing committee on tertiary education, the Ministry of Labour & Employment cannot resolve the matter, the whole National Assembly should reconvene immediately to tackle the menace so that the students can resume academic activities immediately.

“Nigeria as a nation is becoming a laughing stock before the international community. We have to stop the ugly trend. We have no other country to call ours apart from Nigeria. If we fail to rise against this situation and proffer a workable solution that will end the strike, history will judge us negatively because our unborn generations will read in history that we failed to do what was expected us to resolve the crisis.”