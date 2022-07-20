The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has commenced mobilisation of its members across the country, to join the planned two-day nationwide protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

NANS President, Comrade Sunday Asefon, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, directed the Association structures including Students Union Government (SUG), Joint Campus Committee (JCC) and Zonal Coordinators to begin mobilization to participate in the rescue mission of NLC.

The nationwide protest, according to the NLC is scheduled to hold on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Asefon commended the National Leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress for their steadfastness and commitment to join forces with well-meaning Nigerians to advocate for the end of the protracted ASUU Strike.

He said: “While NANS has organised various protests in the past with no substantial results, also our advocacy and consultation has not yielded any desirable result. We have activated a political solution and we are very hopeful that an end is in the purview.

“However, we are in total support of the planned protest by NLC as we believe this will stem up the advocacy and assist in no mean measure to put adequate pressure on the Federal Government to do all that is required to stop the strike.

“I, therefore, direct all NANS structures across the country to mobilize and join the NLC protest. NANS will only be involved in the mobilization of students to the protest sites and will act based on the direction provided by the NLC.

“NANS structures across the country shall submit to the leadership of NLC all through the protest.

“Once again, I commend NLC and its leadership for their thoughtfulness and solidarity at this critical time,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





ASUU strike: NANS mobilises students for NLC nationwide protest