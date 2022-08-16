ASUU Strike: Monarch urges FG to declare state of emergency on education

The chairman of governing council, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu College of Education, Ihitte/Uboma, Imo state, HRH Eze Oliver Ohanwe has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on education in the country given the lingering and yet-to-be resolved the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU).

The monarch in a chat with newsmen in Owerri Tuesday pointed out that education remains the brain of every government adding that without education, there will be no institution.

He warned that the lingering tug of war between ASUU and the federal government might seal the fate of both the rising and future generations in the country if not resolved now.

He insisted that the state of emergency should be extended to all levels of education in the country, especially from the primary to the tertiary levels adding that the relevant educational bodies should go back to the drawing board with a view to resolving the impasse amicably so that the feature of the country can change.

He said: ‘’the future of the country cannot change with the present leaders of this country, the countries that lay much emphasis on education are always ahead of others.”

Eze Ohanwe who is also the traditional ruler of Ihim autonomous community in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State pointed out “that with the increasing tempo of insecurity and all forms of immorality and criminality ravaging Africa and the country, students who are the leaders of tomorrow have been left idle because of the ASUU strike might become an obstacle to national development since an idle brain is the devil’s workshop.

“Education is the engine of growth and any nation that toys with the education of her youths will ultimately regret it.”

He boasted that necessary mechanisms had been put in place to make Benjamin Uwajumogu College of Education Ihitte/Uboma second to none in academic excellence in the country just as he commended governor Hope Uzodimma for his sustained contact with the Federal Government to make the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education (AIFCE) a federal university of Education.

“We have already given the college a facelift and a good number of youths are now rushing in for admission and our target is to exceed the 3,750, population mandate.”

Lamenting the unabated security challenges confronting the country and the consequences of the devastating erosion of gullies in his community, the monarch who is also the Vice Chairman of the Niger Delta Region of Christian traditional rulers called for an enshrined constitutional role for royal fathers in the country and the creation of state police and community policing.

The monarch commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his giant strides in the state especially on the roads revolution, the revival of ailing industries such as the Imo shoe industry Owerri, disclosing that a whopping debt of N1.6 billion incurred by past administrations had been settled by the governor.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE