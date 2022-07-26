ASUU strike: Governor Inuwa receives NLC at Government House

Gombe State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday joined its counterparts across the country in a solidarity protest on the lingering face-up between ASUU and the Federal Government.

The NLC and all its affiliates Trade Unions took the protest to the Government House, Gombe to deliver the letter of demand for an immediate end to the six-month-old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) halting academic activities in public universities in the country.

While receiving the protesters at the Government House, State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya represented by the Secretary to the Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi assured them of the government’s concern on the lingering feud between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Professor Njodi said that it is pathetic for young persons desirous of educational pursuit to be left idle in their homes with their future and destiny at stake.

While commenting on the protesters for conducting themselves peacefully the SSG promised that the protest letter will be despatched immediately for the attention of the concerned authorities in Abuja.

The State chairman of the NLC, Comrade Musa Kenni had earlier intimated to the governor’s delegation that, the peaceful protest is in support of ASUU in its quest to prevail on the government to improve the quality of university education in the country.

He also commended affiliates of the Congress for turning out in their numbers in support of the protest.

The SSG was accompanied by the commissioners of higher education Meshach Audu Lauco, Internal Security Adamu Kupto Dishi, youth development Abubakar Aminu Musa, the head of the civil service Bappayo Yahaya, permanent Secretary SSGs office Mohammed A. Umar and some directors.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE