ASUU strike: FG mortgaging future of Nigerian youths — Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has tackled the Federal Government over the continuous strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), insisting that the government had mortgaged the future of the youths.

Adams gave this position at the weekend while speaking in Lagos at his 52nd birthday ceremony, where he played host to dignitaries from far and near, including traditional rulers, with the Juju music icon, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi on standby entertaining them.

The Yoruba generalissimo expressed concern over the government’s failures to end the varsity lecturers’ strike, saying Nigeria students could not withstand another strike for any more period.

Adams, therefore, charged the Federal Government to address the education deficit, positing that there was the need to focus more on the strength of the youths as, according to him, the future of the country depended largely on the way the leaders handled its education sector.

“I feel bad whenever I looked back and see that the university students are still at home. This affects their thinking and that actually portends grave danger to us as a nation,” he said.

On the annual scholarship initiative which was part of the celebration, the Yoruba generalissimo, who expressed satisfaction touching people’s lives, said it was designed to encourage mostly indigent students from four universities in the South-West, adding that such had become a tradition to bolster the hope of the students as a way of encouraging them.





“I am fulfilled whenever I touch the life of any individual positively. This is the truth, and I think the scholarship initiative for the students is just the beginning.

“This is the second year running and we will continue to improve on it and also extend our hands of generosity to other courses and other universities,” he said.

Speaking further, Iba Adams urged the leaders, as Yoruba indigenes, to promote culture and tradition, maintaining that religion, tradition and culture were the major tools for growth and societal development.

He also urged politicians to work sincerely to serve humanity in their quest for power, noting that there was more work to be done.

“We need to bridge the gap between culture, religion and tradition. There is a clear difference between the three; but they are all very key to our identity, as Omo Odua,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…FG mortgaging future FG mortgaging future

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…FG mortgaging future FG mortgaging future