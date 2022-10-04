ASUU strike: Buhari receives recommendations from Gbajabiamila

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, received recommendations from the leadership of the House of Representatives on the way out of the prolonged strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, led them to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, saying afterwards that another meeting has been scheduled with the president for Thursday.

He said the House leadership was in the Villa after a series of engagements with ASUU and having submitted the recommendations to him, which he said the president had accepted its details, he would now be allowed to think things over before taking a final decision.

Gbajabiamila stated: “After a series of engagements with ASUU, the leadership came up with recommendations to the President for approval.

“They came to discuss with the President ok the recommendations. The president had a good listening ear, he accepted the details of the report.

“We have another meeting on Thursday to take a final decision after he has digested the report.

“We are done with our meeting with ASUU. We are hopeful cause we had a good engagement and he accepted the report and we clarified.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lynched ‘Herders’ Were Terrorist Mercenaries From Sudan ― BEPU

Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) has said it has evidence that the two alleged herdsmen gruesomely killed by aggrieved youths in Birnin-Gwari on Sunday 2nd October 2022 were terrorists from Sudan…

Nigeria Ranks 86th In The World By Digital Quality Of Life

The fourth annual edition of the Digital Quality of Life Index (DQL) has reported that Nigeria ranks 86th in the world regarding digital wellbeing. That is out of 117 countries, or 92 per cent of the global population…

Industrial Court Judgment: Ngige Says ASUU’s Continued Strike, Unwarranted Lawlessness

The Federal Government has cautioned the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the continued eight-month strike despite the ruling of the National Industrial Court (NICN) that its members should end the strike and return to classrooms…





ASUU strike: Buhari receives recommendations from Gbajabiamila