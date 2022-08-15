ASUU strike: Association asks FG, lecturers to end industrial dispute

The Scientific and Medical Products dealers Association (SMPDAN) Ibadan have appealed to the Academy Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to shift ground in putting an end to the ongoing strike in the nation’s universities.

The group equally appealed to the federal government to prioritise meeting the demands of the members of the union so as to bring an end to the prolonged strike.

President of the association in Ibadan, Akinsola Afolabi made the appeal in a statement signed by its secretary, Olabode Oladipo, and made available to Nigerian Tribune in Ibadan on Sunday.

SMPDAN in the statement appealed to the federal government and ASUU to negotiate and reach an agreement on the 2009 FG/ASUU agreement.

The group also implored the federal government to look into the demands of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) who according to the statement were also on strike.

“We are pleading to ASUU and the federal government to call off the strike in the interest of the nation, students and their parents,” the group added.

“Science and medical product dealers as an association is pained by the ongoing ASUU, NASU, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) strikes in tertiary institutions as students from poor homes whose parents could not afford exorbitant fees being paid in private institutions are left with no options than to stay at home while it last,” the statement noted.

According to the statement, the strike had led to non-payment of the cost of medical products supplied by its members to the affected universities, adding that a lot of businesses of people making ends meet on campus have also been affected by the prolonged strike.