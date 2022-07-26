Despite the threats by some aviation unions to join the protests organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members over the lingering strike and the shutdown of many tertiary institutions across the country over accumulated welfare benefits, flight operations continued smoothly on Tuesday.

At the local wing of the Murtala Muhammad Airport, aircraft were taking off and landing with other airport users going about doing their transactions without any harassment.

It was the same story at the international axis of the airport with outbound passengers going through the required pre-flight profiling unhindered while the incoming foreign flights operated smoothly.

The seamless operations according to a union member have been attributed to the earlier pledge made by the unions not to disrupt airlines/aviation operations.

The unions had early in the morning joined other Labour unions at the Ikeja bus stop where they proceeded to Alausa Secretariat to make their demands.

ASUU solidarity protest: Flight operations unhindered at Lagos airport

