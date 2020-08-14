The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Ekiti State University(EKSU) has appealed to the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to as a matter of urgency improve on funding to the state-owned institution, to save it from collapse.

The ASUU-EKSU chairperson, Comrade Kayode Arogundade in a statement lamented the present condition of the university as a result of lack of funding, adding that workers are facing serious hardship.

The lecturers maintained that the recent media reports of the chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Bamitale Omole about the funding of the university were misleading, describing it as untrue and far from the realities in EKSU.

According to him, ” The University Council and the Visitor, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, have not done anything to improve the financial situation of the University. As we speak, we are back to the era of payment of amputated salaries for an upward of 12 months and still counting.

“In view of the above, we owe members of the public the duty to let them have the full and correct position of things in the University. To this end, our Union is demanding an explanation from the Chairman of Council, Prof. Tale Omole, and the Visitor, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, both of whom we assume to be renowned academics, and whom we think should have a better understanding of the workings of the University system, on why they have continuously ignored the suffering and inhuman conditions of the staff of EKSU.

” It is important to note that in spite of several meetings that the union had had with the visitor, nothing tangible has been done about the situation on the ground, even when he has promised and assured us on several occasions that he would increase the monthly subvention to the University.

” Rather than consolidate the development of the University; which he promised to make a first-class University, he went ahead to establish a College of Agriculture in his home town, despite his frequent claims of the paucity of funds in the State. This we believe is tantamount to hypocrisy and insincerity.”

Arogundade called on well-meaning residents in the state and beyond, ” to appeal to the Visitor and the Chairman of Council to tow the path of honour and look for means of giving adequate financial supports to the University.”

