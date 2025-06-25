ASUU-PLASU frowns at ‘imposition’ of paltry amount as EAA

Academic Staff Union of Universities, Plateau State University chapter (ASUU-PLASU) has frowned at the unilateral decision by the university administration to impose a paltry amount as mainstream Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) into the salaries of the academic staff without reaching an agreement with the union.

ASUU-PLASU, which threatened that the development could lead to industrial action if not addressed, explained that the EAA is usually computed and paid at the end of an academic session based on the ratio of staff and students after a period of teaching, assessment, and project supervision.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the chapter, Dr Monday Hassan Zitta, and the secretary, Dr Lomka Iliya Kopdiya, respectively, they explained that in 2021, following a strike action, the past Plateau State Government significantly increased the monthly subvention to the university to cater for payments of EEA, adding that the university administration rather chose to use the increased subvention for other purposes.

According to ASUU-PLASU, conscious of the disadvantage of the delay, the union magnanimously agreed that the payment of the EEA should be mainstreamed into monthly salaries instead of the sessional computation, adding that this has been done in other state universities with conditions acceptable to both the administration and the union.

“Rather than commend and appreciate the gesture, the university authorities decided to ignore the union correspondences on the matter and hastily imposed a token amount that is the least compared to other state universities with mainstreamed EEA in their monthly salaries.

“A committee report in which the union recommended reasonable and justifiable figures to be negotiated for the payment was abandoned. The only excuse given is a false claim of a federal government’s position on the matter, which cannot be substantiated,” the union claimed.

It, therefore, called on the government to address this and other problems as soon as possible before it led to the declaration of a total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike action.

The union further demanded the reversal of the sessional computation method or consideration and payment of the justifiable and reasonable amount recommended by the union as stated in the Professor Bulus Gyang Committee’s report, as well as payment of the outstanding fifty percent of the 2023/2024 Earned Academic Allowance.