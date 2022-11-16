ASUU: No going back on ‘no work no pay’ ― FG

Despite protestations from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over pro-rata October salary payment, the Federal Government on Wednesday insisted that the lecturers would not be paid for work not done.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, stated this while briefing correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Responding to the allegation made by the President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodoke, suggesting that paying the lecturers on a pro-rata basis was a ploy to make them casual workers, the Minister remarked that government has no such plan.

“Nobody can make University lecturers casual workers,” he said.

When told that the lecturers were threatening a one-day action to protest the government’s action, Adamu said he was not aware.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Soludo’s Bombshell

The stage is set for an epic battle over the political lever of Anambra State, with two brothers: incumbent Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, who was elected on ticket of the All Progressives grand alliance (APGA) and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)…

None Of Folarin’s ‘Pakute’ Against Makinde Has Worked — Monsurat Sunmonu

In this interview with WALE AKINSELURE, a member of the Oyo governor’s advisory council and former Senator representing Oyo Central, Monsurat Sunmonu speaks on the 2019 coalition agreement…

Tems Bags Multiple Nominations At 2023 Grammy Award

Nigerian Afrobeat artist, Temilade Openiyi known professionally as Tems, has once again put Nigeria on the global map after her hit track with American rappers, Future and Drake ‘Wait for U’ was nominated in two categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards…

Lagos Assembly Lawmaker Slumps, Dies After Attending APC Presidential Campaign Rally

A lawmaker representing Mushin constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Sobur Olayiwola Olawale, popularly known as Omititi, is dead. He was aged 58…





Proper Dressing For Hot Weather

The rainy season is almost home and the weather is already changing; the heat is already getting oppressive on many localities especially as a result of climate change…

EDITORIAL: Before Abuja-Kaduna Trains Resume

LAST week, the Federal Government indicated that train services on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line will resume this month. The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, who made this declaration…

ASUU: No going back on ‘no work no pay’ ― FG