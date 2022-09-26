The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that it never shutdown universities nationwide but proceeded on strike to press home its demands

The union stated that the Federal Government is in order with its directive to the vice-chancellor to reopen federal universities nationwide but it can not force striking lecturers back to the classroom.

ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan, Professor Ayoola Akinwole, who stated this on Monday stated that Federal Government is only exercising its right as the owner of the universities.

He submitted that the union never shut down universities adding that her members would not be in classes but will continue to do their research and community services.

The ASUU chairman stated that the union is on strike with her members withdrawing their services from teaching, supervising and holding statutory meetings in line with the ongoing strike.

“We remain committed to our resolve to prosecute the strike and our members have resolved not to be caged by tyrannical orders. As you know, we have appealed the Industrial court ruling. Our members will have nothing to do with teaching, supervision nor attend statutory meetings until our demands are met and the strike is suspended by the leadership of the union.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP, APC Bicker As Osun Tribunal Begins Sitting

AS the Osun State Election Petition tribunal commences sitting today, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, traded words over which party has more chances of success…

ASUU never shut down universities, UI chairman insists

NDLEA Arrests 75-Year-Old Grandpa, 21 Others, Over Tons Of Illicit Drugs Seized In 7 States

A 75-year-old grandpa, Usman Bokina Bajama (alias Clemen), tops the list of 22 suspects arrested in operations across seven states by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),.…

ASUU never shut down universities, UI chairman insists