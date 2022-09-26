ASUU never shut down universities, UI chairman insists

Latest News
By Soji Ajibola
ASUU never shut down universities, new global university rankings , Open Distance Learning, NIQS to improve surveying department, UI Sultan Bello Hall needs facelift at 60, UI inducts 44 into nursing profession, misunderstand our various agitations, UI best university in Nigeria, How two UI students died in 24 hours, UI may get substantive VC, UI cerebrates Aderinoye, UI considers online teaching for second semester, ‘Ethics on animal-based research central to human, environment health’, UI senate decides fate, FG suspends governing council, students give seven days ultimatum, ASUU, UI Senate knocks NASU, University of Ibadan, Odu’a, non-teaching staff, academic staff, political leaders, UI DLC, university of ibadan, UI, campaigns and debates, leaders of thoughts, electioneering campaigns, UI gate, waste management, minimum wage arrears, ui academic activities, UI inducts medical laboratory scientists, UI alumni donate N6m e-library

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that it never shutdown universities nationwide but proceeded on strike to press home its demands

The union stated that the Federal Government is in order with its directive to the vice-chancellor to reopen federal universities nationwide but it can not force striking lecturers back to the classroom.

ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan, Professor Ayoola Akinwole, who stated this on Monday stated that Federal Government is only exercising its right as the owner of the universities.

He submitted that the union never shut down universities adding that her members would not be in classes but will continue to do their research and community services.

The ASUU chairman stated that the union is on strike with her members withdrawing their services from teaching, supervising and holding statutory meetings in line with the ongoing strike.

“We remain committed to our resolve to prosecute the strike and our members have resolved not to be caged by tyrannical orders. As you know, we have appealed the Industrial court ruling. Our members will have nothing to do with teaching, supervision nor attend statutory meetings until our demands are met and the strike is suspended by the leadership of the union.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

PDP, APC Bicker As Osun Tribunal Begins Sitting

AS the Osun State Election Petition tribunal commences sitting today, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, traded words over which party has more chances of success…

ASUU never shut down universities, UI chairman insists

NDLEA Arrests 75-Year-Old Grandpa, 21 Others, Over Tons Of Illicit Drugs Seized In 7 States

A 75-year-old grandpa, Usman Bokina Bajama (alias Clemen), tops the list of 22 suspects arrested in operations across seven states by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),.…

ASUU never shut down universities, UI chairman insists

You might also like
Latest News

ASUU to appeal Industrial Court order today —Falana

Latest News

ASUU to appeal court order, asks members to remain calm

Latest News

We are willing to call off strike ― ASUU

Latest News

ASUU heading to indefinite strike, demands fresh negotiation committee

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More