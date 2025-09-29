ASUU gives FG 14-day ultimatum, threatens fresh strike over unmet demands

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the federal government to address lingering issues affecting the nation’s universities or risk another round of strike action.

The decision followed a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Sunday at the University of Abuja.

ASUU National President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, in a statement made available, accused the government of neglecting the university system and refusing to honour past agreements.

“At the NEC meeting held at the University of Abuja on September 28, 2025, the Union decried the neglect of the university system and the government’s consistent refusal to heed its demands.

“Accordingly, ASUU has given the Federal Government an ultimatum of fourteen (14) days within which to address these issues. If at the end of the ultimatum the government fails to respond, the Union may have no option but to embark on a two-week warning strike, which could escalate into a total and indefinite strike,” Piwuna stated.

The union’s long-standing demands include the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, adequate revitalisation funds for universities, payment of outstanding salary arrears, and the establishment of sustainable funding mechanisms for the sector.

It will be recalled that the Federal Ministry of Education recently set up a committee chaired by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Abel Enitan, to review ASUU’s proposals in an effort to forestall further disruptions in the university system. However, the committee has yet to announce any decision.

