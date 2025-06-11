ASUU directs members to stop working any month salaries get delayed

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed all its members across branches nationwide to boycott classes any month their salaries are delayed beyond third day of a new month and remain so until their salaries are paid.

The union said it invoked this “no pay, no work rule,” because members cannot continue to work without food in their stomachs and without money to transport themselves to work or meeting other obligations

The President of the union, Professor Christopher Piwuna, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune on Monday night.

He stated that the manner by which the Federal Government is “deliberately frustrating” the smooth operations of the newly-introduced Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) that replaced the rejected Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) informed ASUU to take this work boycott path.

According to him, “FG is punishing university community because we rejected IPPIS platform.

“We strongly believe this position because we can’t understand how other workers who are still under IPPIS get paid promptly while suddenly we that had migrated from the platform are consistently not being paid promptly, again.

“Now, we don’t receive our salaries as and when due again and our best explanation to this sudden development is that government is punishing us just because we were out of IPPIS platform.

“There is no other way to explain this because we are very sure that if we were to remain within IPPIS, we would have been paid when others are being paid.

“And more so, government has not come out to tell us why our salaries are always being delayed.

“So, the position of the union now and which NEC has already resolved at is that if our salaries are not paid the third day of a new month, we won’t work until we are paid. And we have communicated this to all our branches.

“This is simply because the economy is not friendly to us just like to many other Nigerians.

“And that is why we keep asking government to let us conclude, once and for all, our renegotiation on the 2009 Agreement so as to know where we are all going.”

