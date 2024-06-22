Thirteen years after it was established, Bauchi State-owned Sa’adu Zungur University, Gadau (SAZUG) does not have a clear-cut condition of service thereby putting the future of the staff, particularly academic staff in an uncertain situation.

The disclosure was made by the University’s Branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) during a press conference addressed at the Yuli Campus of the University in Bauchi on Saturday.

SAZUG ASUU, through its Branch Chairperson, Comrade Auwal Husseini Nuhu stated that all efforts in the past years to make the State Government address the issue have failed as the relevant authorities have not paid attention to the problem.

The Subject of the Press conference was ‘Urgent Attention Needed to Address Key Issues at Sa’adu Zungur University’ containing, “We gathered here today as representatives of the Academic Staff Union of Sa’adu Zungur University, Gadau formerly known as Bauchi State University Gadau to bring to the attention of the State Governor, His Excellency Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulqadir (Kauran Bauchi) as the Visitor of the University, the University’s Governing Council, University Administration, other stakeholders, and the general public, the several critical matters that require immediate action.”

ASUU stated; “Our commitment to the welfare of academic staff and the advancement of this institution compels us to raise these concerns. Absence of Defined Pension Scheme and Staff Exit Policy: Bauchi State University, now in its thirteenth year of existence, faces a significant challenge: the absence of a well-defined pension scheme for its staff. ”

ASUU stressed, “The lack of a structured pension plan jeopardizes the financial security of our dedicated members who have served this institution diligently. This university is more than twelve years old, yet none of the staff knows his/her fate after retirement or the fate of his/her family after his/her ultimate exit.”

According to the union, “It is pathetic, sorrowful, and lamentable to note that some of our members who have passed away have nothing to their families as dead benefits despite their sacrifices and hard work through the years.”

“The University Administration and the Governing Council have been handling this issue with laxity. All Efforts over the years to get the University Administration and the Governing Council clearly workout a defined exit policy and dead benefit for the staff of the University proved abortive,” It added.

ASUU then called upon the State Government to urgently establish a robust pension scheme that ensures the long-term well-being of the Academic Staff of the University.

It added, “This University Administration and the University Governing Council have over the years intentionally ignored and snubbed to address the Union’s demands despite several correspondence sent to them.”

On implementation of wage award and payment of arrears, ASUU stated, “It may be recalled that in 2023, the academic staff of universities were given a wage award of 35% and 25%, effective from January 2023. Many universities across the country (Federal and State) have implemented the wage awards. It is therefore imperative that the University implements the wage award with arrears, effective from January 2023. This is essential to keep pace with the rising cost of living and to recognize the valuable contributions of the academic staff.”

“Furthermore, we demand the prompt payment of any outstanding arrears owed to Academic staff. Delayed payments create undue financial strain and affect morale,” It stressed.

Further on Earned Academic Allowances and Excess Workload Allowance it observed that Excess Workload Allowance (EWLA) and Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) are integral to recognizing the additional efforts put forth by our members stating that, “These allowances compensate for research, administrative duties, and other academic responsibilities.”

“We urge the State Government and the University Administration to expedite the disbursement of these allowances with arrears to ensure fairness and motivate our dedicated educators,” ASUU added.

On Post Graduate Internal Examiner’s Allowance/Arrears and Examinations Officers Allowance, it stressed, “The role of internal examiners is pivotal in maintaining academic standards. The timely payment of their allowance is crucial to sustaining the quality of assessments.”

It appealed that, “We call for the immediate payment of internal examiners’ allowances and any outstanding arrears due to them. They rendered this service for years but have not been paid even for once. This is actually pitiful and unacceptable any longer.”

ASUU added, “Examinations officers play a vital role in coordinating and managing the examination processes. Their efforts contribute significantly to the smooth conduct of assessments. Their responsibility allowance was stopped without any justification.”

It therefore demanded the timely payment of their allowances and timely settlement of any pending arrears in that regard.

Speaking on funding and collaboration, ASUU implored the Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulqadir as the Visitor of Sa’adu Zungur University, to direct his attention to the institution through adequate funding, staff welfare, and infrastructural development, which are essential for the growth of the University.

“Hence, we call on the government to religiously abide by the 2% and 5% of the State and Local Governments monthly grants, respectively, allocated for the funding of the University as stipulated in the University Law to enable it carry out its activities effectively and efficiently,” It added.

ASUU also appealed to the state Government to understand that Sa’adu Zungur University is stuffed with talented and young academicians in different disciplines ready to collaborate and offer solutions facing their immediate society (Bauchi State).

Hence, it called for collaboration that will help address the state’s problems and uplift Bauchi State and its people, and the Country at large.

“Let us collectively elevate Sa’adu Zungur University to greater height through infrastructural development, research and innovation, staff training and development, and ensure the welfare of academic staff is adequately taken care of,” It stated.

ASUU opined, “Taking timely action to address these critical and significant issues will undoubtedly help mitigate the mass exodus of our highly talented and world-class staff. Most of these staff were trained from their masters to doctoral degrees by the University. Unfortunately, in recent times, over twenty (20) PhDs have left for other institutions that did not bear any of the costs associated with their training, leaving our State University at a disadvantage.”

