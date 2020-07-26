ASUU chides police over death of UNIBEN lecturer

The alleged unprofessional manner by the police in the discharge of its duties as regards the accident that claimed the life of a University of Benin (UNIBEN) don at the Ugbowo campus main gate has drawn the ire of UNIBEN chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a joint statement in Benin yesterday by the Chairman, Prof. Monday Omoregie and Secretary, Dr Fabian Amaechina, they insisted that the accident that claimed the life of Dr Stella Okotie life along the Benin-Lagos near the school’s main gate was a confirmation of the recklessness of police officers at checkpoints in the country.

Omoregie and Amechina expressed sadness over the loss, adding that the death of their colleague was avoidable if police officers had professional training on stop and search duties at checkpoints.

“ASUU UNIBEN expresses sadness over the recent road traffic accident that claimed the life of the academic staff of the University of Benin, Dr.(Mrs) Stella Okotie along the Benin-Lagos express-way just within the vicinity of the University’s Ugbowo campus main gate.

“We note with grief that the sad accident was avoidable but for the unprofessional conduct of the police officers on duty at the checkpoint along the road and the indiscipline of the commercial bus driver.

“We hereby call on relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter with a view to bringing those culpable to book,” Omoregie said.

The chairman and the secretary tasked security agents particularly the police to be professional in the discharge of their duties to avoid needless deaths on the road.

The step they noted was necessary in order to avoid needless deaths on roads, strengthen discipline among road users and let the police better know their responsibilities to society and the limits of their power as law enforcement officers.

