ASUU blames FG for protracted strike

The Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka Branch, Comrade Steve Ufoaro, has attributed the protracted ASUU strike to the Federal Government’s continuous failure to implement agreements with the Union and its other responsibilities to Nigerian Universities.

While speaking to some selected journalists on FG/ASUU strike update in Awka, on Saturday, Comrade Ufoaro listed the major contentious issues as Revitalization Funds, Recommendations by the Visitation Panels on the Needs of Universities and Earned Academic Allowances and the Integrated Payroll And Personnel Information System (IPPIS) which the union insists is unhealthy for an effective University system in the country.

He said that the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities are for the effective funding and Management of Nigerian Universities and not only for the welfare of Teachers accusing the Federal Government of delaying early settlements with the Union.

Another lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University and General Manager of a Non Governmental Organization, The Society For Equity, Justice And Peace, SEJUP, Dr Emma Ezenwaji, regretted the impact the strike action including the fact that students have almost lost an Academic year while new intakes are yet to be granted admission, possibility of some students engaging in some vices due to non-Academic activities and idleness, while University Teachers are being owed salaries for months.

The due expressed the hope that with the outcome of the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities meeting last week, there are indications that the industrial dispute will be resolved soon as the Union leadership is to review the latest development.

