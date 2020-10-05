ASUSS, NUT plead for recruitment of 3000 teachers

The Kogi State Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Comrade Ranti Ojo has appealed to the Kogi State government to direct the STETSCOM to reactivate the process of recruitment of the approved 3000 teachers.

Also, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has appealed to the Kogi State Government to accord 100 per cent salary payment to primary school teachers to be at par with their counterpart in the state civil service of the state.

Ranti made the appeal on Monday during this year’s World Teachers Day celebration with the theme” Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future”.

According to him, for over ten years, the union has been decrying the abysmal shortage of teachers in our schools, a situation which in our opinion has attained a pandemic status as a result of the fallouts of the screening exercise which led to the exit of teachers from classrooms due to massive compulsory retirement inflicted on the sector.

“It was in this regard that we applauded and commended the initiative of the governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello in approving the recruitment of 3000 teachers shortly before the 2019 Kogi State governorship election in November 2019.

“At that time, however, we did not hide out scepticism as a result of the timing of the initiative.

“Our scepticism was hinged on our previous experience where the government of Captain Idris Wada hurriedly employed 500 teachers for the commission in the wee days of his administration, only for the present government to lay them off.

“It is only by this that we will be convinced that the government was not playing politics with secondary education and by implication, the future of our students and children.

The State Chairman of NUT Comrade Thomas Ayodele Aderemi made the appeal on Monday during the World Teachers Day celebration held in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Ayodele who stated that the 2020 World Teachers Day will be celebrated in a low keyed, lamented that percentage salary payment to teachers has created untold hardship to primary school teachers.

“We are appealing to Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello to fulfil his earlier promise and eradicate the obnoxious practice that has made the Primary School Teachers lesser human beings than other categories of workers in the state” the NUT boss stated.

He, however, urged the governor to provide adequate instructional materials to enhance teaching and learning in primary schools in Kogi State.

“We are using this occasion to beg the state government for training and retraining programmes for teachers, lifting of the ban on promotion and annual increment rate, payment of outstanding promotion and payment of outstanding leave grants among others” he appealed.

While commending the dexterity of primary school teachers in performing their function under unfavourable working condition, Ayodele enjoined them to remain loyal to the professional calling.

