ASURI writes Tinubu over appointment of ASCON DG

The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI) has written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding the appointment of the substantive Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Topo, Badagry.

In a letter dated 2 May 2025 and sighted by Tribune, the Union stated, “Your Excellency, while we acknowledge the prerogative of the Presidency in making key national appointments, we are compelled, in the interest of justice, equity, institutional integrity, and adherence to established rules, to humbly request a reconsideration of this move, as it would contravene extant guidelines and policies on the appointment of heads of research and training institutions such as ASCON.

“We dare to state that the appointment could not have had the blessing of Mr President as the process falls far short of due process, which the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration upholds: no advertisement of the vacancy, no shortlisting, no written or oral examination, and no interview.”

Speaking on behalf of the Union, the Secretary General of ASURI, Prof Theophilus Ndubuaku, explained that in a letter dated 24 April 2025 with Ref. No. ASN/OHCSF/ASCON/0425/01, “we commended the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) for adhering to due process in appointing Mr Olutunde Oladele Eniaiyejuni, who had been deputising for the former Director General for eight years, as Acting Chief Executive upon the expiration of Mrs Cecilia Umaru Gaya’s tenure on 9 April 2025, and urged the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to commence and adhere to the due process in appointing the substantive Chief Executive.”

The letter stated that the appointment aligns strictly with the Conditions of Service for Federal Research and Development Agencies, Institutes, and Colleges (COS 2019), particularly Chapter 2, Section 2.1.2 D-ii, which clearly states: “In the event of exit or temporary absence of the substantive Director General, the most senior Research Director shall oversee the affairs of the College pending the appointment of a substantive Head.”

“This provision was duly followed, and relevant sections of COS 2019 are attached herein as Annexure 2. Moreover, COS 2019, Chapter 2, Section 2.1.3.3(c), further guides the appointment process, stating that: ‘The Selection Committee shall first consider the claims of outstanding and meritorious Directors in the institution concerned who fall within the field of selection, for recommendation in their order of relative eligibility.'”

The letter explained that “this provision prioritises internal candidates and promotes a merit-based progression system (Annexure 3).

“In addition, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Circular Ref. No. SGF/OP/1/S.3/T of 23 November 2017, titled ‘Procedure for Appointing Chief Executives and Heads of Parastatals, Government-Owned Companies, Agencies, and Institutions,’ provides in Paragraphs 3(ii) and (iii) that: ‘Appointments must be based on strict adherence to the principles of justice, equity, and fair play.

“To ensure stability, continuity, and improvement of staff morale, serving officers shall be encouraged to aspire to top positions in their establishments through effective career development and succession planning.'”

The letter said the Union, along with other stakeholders, was therefore shocked by rumours of the purported appointment of Mrs Funke Adepoju as the Chief Executive Officer of ASCON.

“Your Excellency, ASCON has for decades nurtured a committed cadre of professionals who possess deep institutional memory, technical expertise, and a profound understanding of the College’s mandate.

“To bypass these qualified internal candidates in favour of an external individual, however accomplished, would constitute a demoralising breach of both the letter and spirit of the Federal Government’s policies on public sector career progression, institutional development, and succession planning.

“We therefore most respectfully petition Your Excellency to rescind the purported appointment of Mrs Funke Adepoju and abandon any plans to appoint any other external candidate as Director General of ASCON.

“Direct that the substantive Director General be appointed from among the qualified internal Directors of ASCON, in accordance with COS 2019 and the SGF Circular of 2017, and uphold the principles of justice, internal progression, and continuity that the Federal Government has consistently espoused in the administration of its institutions,” the Union appealed.

