ASUP strike may not end this year if… ― Ezeibe

The National President, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), Mr Anderson Ezeibe, has said that the industrial strike embarked on by members of the union may not end by this year.

Ezeibe stated this on Tuesday during a meeting with ASUP members held at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State.

He insisted that the strike will continue as long as the government at the centre failed to meet its demands.

The ASUP President lamented that almost one year after the Federal government signed a Memorandum of Action (MoA) with the union, the government has failed to honour its agreements with the union.

Ezeibe said: “It is only in Nigeria that you go on strike to sign an agreement, you also go on strike to implement the agreement.

“We call on the attention of the Nigerian government and the public to the level of irresponsibility being displayed by agencies of government and functionaries of government in these agencies on our issues. What we are seeing is a clear absence of commitment by the government.

“The meeting was more unless for the purpose of mobilisations as you know we are on strike, and our members need to get the right perspective to the issue. So the meeting essentially was to raise the moral of our members explain the issue with them and encourage them to stand firmly.

“Our members should be prepared for more strikes, this is just a two weeks definite strike, it also means that we can recommend the strike, depends on the government decision. that is why I’m telling my members to be ready”.

The union had declared a two-week warning strike after its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) held last Wednesday over none release of the approved revitalisation fund for the sector, none release of 10 months arrears of the new minimum wage and the none release of the reviewed normative instruments for institution/management and programmes accreditation, among others.

