ASUP Strike: Bauchi speaker meets ATAP management, ASUP leadership, appeals for suspension of strike

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi Chapter to suspend its ongoing strike so as to allow students to resume academic activities immediately.

He made the appeal during a meeting he convened with the Management of the Polytechnic led by Rector, Dr Adamu Sa’idu and leadership of ASUP, ATAP led by its Chairman, Malam Dahiru Musa at his residence in Bauchi.

Abubakar Suleiman who expressed his concern and that of the Members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly on the long stay of students at home due to the strike which comes few months after the year-old COVID-19 break said that the strike portends a serious setback to the educational pursuit of students of the state.

He pledged to take up the demands of the striking polytechnic lecturers to the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammad immediately, with a view to resolving all the issues raised.

The Speaker said that “As I take up the matter to the governor whom I believe will act swiftly, I urge you to suspend the strike immediately so that our sons and daughters will resume and continue with their academic activities.”

He added that “the governor is doing a lot in the education sector and working hard to resolve all salary issues in the state. The Deputy Governor’s Committee is working round the clock and the problem of salary will soon be a matter of the past in Bauchi State.”

In his remarks, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Alhaji Adamu Sa’idu thanked the Speaker for intervening on the matter which he described as statesmanship and patriotism.

According to him, the Management had made all efforts to avert the strike so that academic activities will continue after being halted by the COVID-19 pandemic but the Union resisted.

The Rector, therefore, appealed to the Union to heed the patriotic calls of the management, the State Assembly, the government and the good people of Bauchi State to suspend the strike while the issues and demands of the Union are being resolved.

In his response, the Chairman of the Union, Malam Dahiru Musa commended the Speaker for his concern on the plight of the Union and student of the state.

According to him, they have already presented their demands which include the issues of implementation of promotion, yearly salary increment and third party deductions to the Head of Service but they are not satisfied with the conditions given by him.

While appreciating the Speaker and the Head of Service for intervening, the Chairman urged him to take up their demands to the governor and ensure that a written agreement on the implementation dateline is obtained.

On the request of the Speaker that the strike should be suspended while he takes up the matter to appropriate quarters, Malam Dahiru Musa promised to take up the request to the members of the Union for their approval.

