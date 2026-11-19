Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Zone C, has directed its members in Oyo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti states to embark on an industrial strike over the failure of the state governments to implement the 2025/2026 agreement on academic allowances.

The directive, according to the union, takes effect from Monday, November 16, 2026, following the expiration of a 15-day ultimatum issued to state governments that had yet to implement the agreement.

The union’s demands include the immediate implementation of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) and Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) for academic staff in state-owned polytechnics, colleges of technology and monotechnics, as well as the payment of arrears dating back to January 1, 2026.

The ASUP Zone C Chairman, Comrade Nurudeen Masopa, disclosed this during a zonal press conference held at the union’s secretariat at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, where he expressed concern over what he described as the unequal treatment of academic staff in state-owned institutions.

Masopa said the Federal Government had commenced implementation of the allowances for academic staff on the CONPCASS salary structure in line with the 2025/2026 agreement, but their counterparts in state-owned institutions had been left out despite performing similar duties and facing the same economic realities.

He recalled that the Federal Government concluded the renegotiation of its 2009/2010 agreement with ASUP in April 2026 under the Yayale Ahmed-led committee, with January 1, 2026, fixed as the effective date for implementation.

The union said it had written to state governors on August 10, 2026, requesting the implementation of the agreement for academic staff in state-owned polytechnics, colleges of technology and monotechnics.

It said a reminder was subsequently sent on September 21, 2026, but the affected state governments failed to give a substantial response.

According to the union, its 118th National Executive Council meeting, held in Abuja between October 23 and 24, 2026, resolved to issue a 15-day ultimatum to state governments yet to implement the agreement. The ultimatum expired on November 10.

ASUP identified Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti as the affected states in its zone, noting that Ondo was the only state in the South-West that had implemented the agreement.

The union also disclosed that seven states nationwide had complied with the agreement, namely Ondo, Yobe, Kano, Bayelsa, Niger, Abia and Taraba.

It commended the Ondo State Government for its response, adding that the governor had also promised to pay outstanding arrears in two instalments, scheduled for November and February.

The union called on the affected state governments to treat academic staff in their institutions fairly and ensure that they were not regarded as second-class workers within the same national economy.

It further demanded the immediate payment of all accrued arrears from January 1, 2026, to date.

Masopa said the strike directive was in line with the resolution of the union’s National Executive Council, following what it described as the unsatisfactory response of the affected state governments to its demands.