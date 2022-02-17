ASUP hands over 80 laptops to members in Jigawa

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has distributed 50 laptop computers to its members at the Husaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic Kazaure in Jigawa State.

ASUP National President, Mr Anderson Ezeibe, presented the laptops to the members through the branch chairman of the institute, Comrade Badaru, during the president’s official visit to the state.

The national president said the union also provided 30 desktop computers to the institute’s computer laboratory.

Ezeibe explained that “the National Information Technology Development (NITDA) donated the 50 laptops and 30 desktop computers aimed at easing the teaching and learning of information and communication technology.”

He noted that the union distributed the computers according to the seniority among the beneficiaries members.

Mr Ezeibe, therefore, called on the beneficiaries to make very good use of the computer systems.

He further said ASUP had called off its industrial action on June 10, 2021 based on agreements it reached with the Federal Government.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ezeibe explained that part of the agreement include the release of N15 billion for the revitalisation of polytechnics and monotechnics and the release of money for the payment of the arrears of minimum wage, the inauguration of Governing Council, pay as you earned liability issue.”

He said since when the agreement was reached, the Federal Government has fulfilled some while others are yet to be implemented.

“Despite the suspension of the strike, the revitalization funds is yet to be released after its approval by President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the minimum wage arrears.

“Renegotiation document is still on, the renegotiation process of the agreement is also going on.

“Therefore, strike is a legitimate instrument of engagement for the government over failure to meet our demands,” he said.

He noted that the ASUP NEC will take a decision during its next meeting slated for March in Mubi.