Astrowurld: Rising artist painting emotions one dot at a time

At just 25 years old, Astrowurld, the artistic alias of Mohammed, is already redefining how the world views emotion through art. The Nigerian with a brush, dipped in the techniques of the past and a mind firmly rooted in the present, weaves Baroque drama and Renaissance introspection into the pixelated poetry of pointillism.

Astrowurld’s process is meditative, even grueling.

“Each dot is intentional,” he explained. “There’s no shortcut. I sit with every part of the piece until it is done, no matter how long it takes.”

That commitment is paying off., Mohammed’s art has been exhibited across multiple continents, from NFT NYC, New York and Times Square to ETH Safari in Kenya, an exhibition with Spacemontclaire in New Jersey and even in a high-altitude digital showcase on Mount Everest.

In 2025, he won first place in the Bleucalf Open Call powered by HUG, earning a spotlight in the inaugural Bleucalf digital newsletter. gaining international eyes on his uniquely introspective style.

Outside the studio, Mohammed is steadily building a presence on social media, under the name Astrowurld, and reaching out to curators and galleries.

“I believe in my art, but I also believe in putting it in front of people. Instagram, Twitter, open calls—I treat them as extensions of the canvas.”

With influences ranging from Caravaggio’s chiaroscuro to Seurat’s patience, Astrowurld’s work stands as a bridge—between centuries, cultures, and emotions. It’s a career still in its early chapters, but already telling powerful stories in silence and color.

And if the past is any indicator, the future looks nothing short of luminous.

