Assurance: Davido orders G wagon for his lover, Chioma

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat music artist, David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, has ordered a new G Wagon car for his lover, Chioma Rowland, who is the mother of his son.

This was disclosed on Tuesday on Instagram by popular auto-dealer, Adesuwa Renee Ogiozee, who shared a screenshot of her chat with the “Fem” crooner requesting a G Wagon for his lover, Chioma.

“#davido strikes again! 😄😄😄😄💃💃💃💃💃💃 This go over choke🥁🥁🥁👏👏👏😄😄. Happiness is what we got on this side🎤💯😁. Your celebrity car dealer is ready to deliver again,” she captioned the screenshot.

This is coming a few days after the singer confirmed he will be getting married to Chioma in 2023.

However, this is not the first time Davido will be getting a car for Chioma.

The Nigerian music superstar had in 2018 bought a Porsche car which was said to have been worth 45 million naira as a surprise birthday gift for the mother of his son.

The car came with a plate number that read: “Assurance”. He further released a hit single titled “Assurance”, and dedicated it to Chioma. The song was accompanied by a romantic video which also featured Chioma.