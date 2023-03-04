Mr Tade Adeyemi, National President, Deejays Association of Nigeria (DJAN), has said that the association has created a network platform to ease Deejay’s business for its members in the country.

Adeyemi made this known on in Abuja recently, while unveiling Karu branch of DJAN.

He called on Deejays to join the association, saying that they would benefit a lot from the association’s network platform.

Adeyemi said: “The reason for coming together is to assist ourselves in the entertainment industry, because you cannot know it all and have it all; you must learn from old hands.

“DJAN has created a platform where members will assist and ease Deejay’s business for each other.

“For instance, if a member of DJAN has been invited to come from Abuja and play in Benue, that member does not need to carry anything to Benue, except his laptop.

“What he needs to do is to talk to his coordinator here in Abuja to negotiate with any DJAN executive in Benue to provide relevant equipment in that state.

“So, tell your friends to be members of this great association because you will gain more as members.”

According to him, it is very good that they are unveiling the branch today, that ‘means you are a recognised body of the DJAN. So, anywhere you go, nobody can mess you up.’

Adeyemi, describing Deejays as parasites, who fed on other people’s works in the entertainment industry, stressed the need for them to pay stipends to the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN).

He recalled that DJAN and MCSN had recently, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure that right owners benefited from the exploitation of their works.





While inaugurating the Karu chapter of the association, Isa Justice, the Chairman, DJAN in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), described the association as an avenue to take the entertainment industry to the next level.

Justice said that over the years, Deejays were seen as drop out people who did not know what they were doing.

“But now, we are changing the narrative and we all have to change it together. It is time for us to package ourselves. It is time to turn a new leaf.

“When you go to an event, package yourselves because the world is now about packaging,” he said.

Justice, who is also known as DJ Smooth, said gone were the days when Deejays collected N20, 000 per play.

“We are above that level now. Very soon, there is going to be task force and it is coming very real. So, brace up as it comes,” he said.

Earlier, the Coordinator, DJAN Karu chapter, Sylvester Daniel, commended the FCT and National Executives for unveiling the chapter to be more recognised as body like before.

