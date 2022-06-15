Association organises free medical care for over 3,000 in Ogun

An association, Ijebu Boys Association (IJ Boys), has provided free medical care for over 3,000 residents of Ijebuland in Ogun State.

The young men, who grew up and schooled in Ijebuland in the 70s and 80s, said the medical outreach was a way of giving back to the society.

President of the association, Mr Olagbuyi Oduniyi, disclosed that the free medical outreach, the third in series, was borne out of the conviction to give back to the society, while also complementing government’s efforts in the provision of qualitative healthcare.

Oduniyi explained that during the three-day medical outreach, the group provided qualified health workers to attend to the beneficiaries.

He said the free medical programme afforded the people the opportunity to receive dental and optical care as well as care for tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, diabetes, hypertension, common illnesses like malaria, typhoid, among others.





“For those whose medical care might require surgical procedure, one or two hospitals who heard about our philanthropic acts had indicated interest to partner with us. They have promised to carry out surgeries at highly discounted cost,” he added.

Oduniyi also said aside free eye glasses that would be given to the people during the programme, mobility aids and wheelchairs were also said to have been provided for those identified to need it.

According to him: “The group actually consists of some young men, though we call ourselves boys who grew up, schooled in Ijebu land in the 70s and 80s but are now scattered all over the world, the group came into being as a result of some unfortunate incidents that happened in 2017.

“About three of our childhood friends died and we never knew their whereabouts until we heard of their deaths. One of us later created a WhatsApp group and that was how we started contacting ourselves and then the birth of Ijebu Boys Association.

“The group is essentially formed to see how we can also give back to the society. We had our first edition of free medical care in 2018, the second edition was in 2019, in 2020, during COVID-19 pandemic. We distributed palliatives which were food stuff and this year we are here again to support qualitative healthcare for our people.”

The Gbegande of Ososa, Oba. Dr. Adetoye Alatishe, while flagging off the outreach, held at the Millennium Hall, Itoro, Ijebu-Ode, lauded the young men behind the gesture.

The monarch praised the spirit of selflessness and love for others as exemplified by the group, maintaining that timely support for the downtrodden like this would no doubt make life more comfortable for all.

He said, “As a medical doctor, I know the worth of contributions of these great men. We are all aware of importance of sound health, health they say is wealth and that is why selfless efforts of this group is greatly appreciated.

” It’s our wish that others will take a cue from this group and be more concerned with lending helping hands to other people in the society.

“This is the third edition of this capital intensive medical outreach and I have personally witnessed two editions. Health is wealth, and healthy citizens are those that can bring about a healthy nation. We must appreciate the invaluable contributions of this middle age men who preferred calling themselves ‘boys’. “