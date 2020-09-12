Association of National Accountants of Nigeria gets new executives in Anambra

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), has elected new executives in Awka Anambra State, that will pilot the affairs of the body in the next four years.

The election that took place yesterday, at Professor Kenneth Dike E-library Awka, attracted members of the association across the state as well as representatives from Abuja.

Tribune Online gathered that after the election the only female among the candidates, Mrs Nkechi Ofoedu, emerged as the new chairman, Professor Pius Okoye as the Vice-Chairman, Mr Kenneth Ezechi, Secretary and Mr Chuks Okpara, as Assistant Secretary.

Others are Mr Charles Aghadinuno, as Treasurer, Mr Francis Chibuogu, Financial Secretary, Publicity Secretary is Mr Celestine Mmuoneche, Sir Ralph Nwike as Ex- Officio one and Dr Uche Ezehiliora as ExOfficio Two.

In his remarks, the National President of the Association, Professor Muhammad Mainoma, represented by chairman Branches and Benevolence Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Gidado, charged the new executive to carry the members along, be transparent, fair and just.

Earlier in his welcome address the outgoing Chairman in the state, Sir Ralph Nwike, commended the executive for keeping the name of the Association afloat without any form of corruption and thanked the members for their support to him during his tenure.

In her acceptance speech, the Chairman-elect, Mrs Ofoedu promised to build on the strength of the past executive, address its weaknesses and opportunities, watch out for threats that can hinder the progress of the branch and improve on them.

While appreciating all that graced the occasion, Mrs Ofoedu, believed that with all hands on deck, she alongside her executive, will strive vigorously and move the state forward.

In their separate remarks, the Ex-officio membership two, Dr Uche Ezehiliora and the Director of Finance, Anambra Broadcasting Service, Mrs Nneka Ogbuonwu, charged the new executive members to rise and rebuild ANAN in Anambra State.

