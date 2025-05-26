Association holds national convention as leaders reaffirm commitment to empowerment, inclusive growth

In a unifying and transformative gathering, the Association of Market Women, Men, and Farmers of Nigeria (AMWMF-WIN) convened its 2025 National Convention in Abuja, drawing leaders, coordinators, and representatives from across the country’s 774 local government areas.

With over 16 million members nationwide, the event marked a historic milestone in the association’s four-decade journey of grassroots empowerment.

The convention served as a convergence point for strategic vision, grassroots advocacy, and national policy alignment — spotlighting the joint efforts of Erelu Dr. Becky Olubukola, National President of AMWMF-WIN; Hon. Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A Unified Vision for Empowerment

“Commitment to the empowerment of Nigerian market women, men, and farmers is our utmost priority,” affirmed both Minister Ibrahim and Erelu Dr. Olubukola in a joint address that resonated with passion and purpose.

Dr. Olubukola, newly inaugurated as the Asiwaju Oloja of Nigeria, emphasized the often-overlooked role of market women in the Nigerian economy, stating:

“They wake before dawn, carrying their wares and their hopes — not just building businesses, but building legacies. Yet for far too long, their potential has been under-recognised, under-supported, and underfunded.”

Her speech underpinned the official launch of the Market Women Empowerment Project, a multi-pronged initiative aimed at uplifting traders and farmers through:

Financial inclusion: microloans, grants, and savings platforms tailored to local realities.

Capacity building: training in business skills, financial literacy, and digital tools.

Market access and space allocation: enabling scale and security for small traders.

Mentorship and solidarity networks: fostering cooperation, knowledge-sharing, and emotional resilience.

Protection from exploitation and advocacy for equitable policies.

Honoring Legacy, Celebrating Progress

The convention also marked the 40th anniversary of AMWMF-WIN — a tribute to its enduring resilience and unity since its founding in 1985. In a moment of nostalgia and pride, Chief Mrs. Remi Juliana Titilayo, the first matron of the association and affectionately called Mama Asiwaju, was honored for her pioneering role in empowering market women nationwide.

Minister Ibrahim, while unveiling the association’s updated logo, reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to market traders and grassroots entrepreneurs.

“This year marks a major milestone in the journey of AMWMF-WIN. We are proud to stand with this resilient community and reaffirm the federal government’s support — particularly under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to transform agriculture, trade, and women’s empowerment across Nigeria,” she stated.

The Minister lauded First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, for championing gender inclusion and prioritizing women’s economic security within the administration’s broader national development agenda.

The Renewed Hope Agenda in Action

President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda found expression at the convention as more than a policy framework — it became a shared call to action. His vision to diversify the economy through agriculture and trade, while uplifting grassroots communities, was echoed in every speech and initiative unveiled during the event.

Through collaboration between government bodies, civil society, and trade associations like AMWMF-WIN, the agenda is paving the way for a more inclusive, secure, and prosperous Nigeria.

Looking Ahead

As the convention concluded, it became clear that AMWMF-WIN is not just an association — it is a movement. With strong female leadership, federal government support, and a mission rooted in dignity, access, and empowerment, Nigeria’s market women, men, and farmers are rising — not just to trade, but to lead.

The message from Abuja was loud and clear: The future of Nigeria is being built in the markets, on the farms, and through the hands of everyday heroes — and that future is female, empowered, and unstoppable.