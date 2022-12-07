Association frowns on illegal extortion, obstruction to free flow of traffic

The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations of Nigeria (COMTUA) has frowned on the indiscriminate parking and obstruction of the free flow of traffic on major roads by members of the Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD), a branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Besides, the association also raised its voice against illegal activities of hoodlums that have hindered the smooth operation of stakeholders in the maritime sector.

National Secretary of COMTUA, Comrade Augustine Erhabour expressed this concern in the letters written to the Special Adviser (SA) to the Lagos State Governor, Ministry of Transport, Hon. Shola Giwa and the Zonal Chairman, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Apapa zone, a copy of which was also made available to the newsmen.

COMTUA had in the letters expressed its displeasure at what it termed the indiscriminate parking and obstruction of the free flow of traffic on major roads by the PTD, as well as the non-compliance with the terms of reference by the Parks and Garages Management and Park Monitoring Committee.

“We have noticed with grave concern the activities of members of the above-named association around the roads leading to ports and Terminals.

“Every day, you see tankers park indiscriminately on the roads without giving any consideration to other road users. They are now in the habit of using the roads as places of parking, thereby causing gridlock on the road.

“They have refused to obey the gentleman’s agreement reached between our unions and theirs of using the road to port during the day while we work at night on the Mile 2- Tincan axis,” the Union said.

Erhabour, who restated the fact that COMTUA had been recognized by the Lagos State government as the umbrella body of all trucking operators in the maritime sector, added also that members of PTD arrogantly disobeyed the time belt arrangements agreed to by both parties, thus, bridging the peace around the roads leading to the ports.

Erhabour, while insisting that PTD members disregard all traffic rules with impunity, with their activities in the last few days becoming unbearable, urged Governor Babajide Sanwoolu to intervene by checking the unlawful activities of the Union.

“We, therefore, urge the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, to intervene by checking the unlawful activities of the Union.

“We have also addressed the same letter to the Special Adviser to the Governor, Ministry of Transport, to use your good offices to address our concerns,” he said.





While expressing concern over the activities of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management and Park Monitoring Committee, COMTUA scribe berated the Park Committee for harassment, vandalization of trucks belonging to COMTUA members, including illegal extortion and tolling through unregistered collection points around Mile 2/ TinCan, Orile-Iganmu, Apapa and Lagos -Badagry Express Road.

“As a law-abiding union in the maritime sector, COMTUA has really made our position known to all the stakeholders, and we are hopeful that concerned parties would desist from further relating unlawfully with trucks belonging to our members,” the Union said.