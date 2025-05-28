Association distances self from report of ex-NYSC member’s death

The Association of NYSC National Honours Award Winners has distanced itself from a news publication claiming that one of its members Jacobs Williams Okpe died abroad following delayed disbursement of his PhD funds by Nigerian Government, describing it as “misleading” and “insensitive”.

The association, in a statement signed by its National President, Dr Eluu Emmanuel, said the reports do not reflect their sentiments or those of Okpe’s family.

“We wish to unequivocally distance ourselves from the claims presented in that article. The piece does not reflect the sentiments or perspectives of the 2014 award recipients, or any member of the Association.

“Moreover, the assertion of funding disparity among scholars is misleading. Each scholar secured their own admission, with durations varying between one and two years. The allowances paid were proportionate to the duration of study stated in the admission letters. This was a matter of due process and not regional bias, as falsely implied in the report.

“It is therefore deeply disheartening that at a time when our collective energies should be devoted to grieving with and supporting the family of our late brother, certain elements have instead chosen to pursue personal grievances under the guise of advocacy. We are shocked by this insensitivity and appalled by the exploitative tone of the article,” the statement partly read.

The association clarified that Okpe was a resilient and determined humanitarian who remained committed to his grassroots service despite challenges.

“He exemplified strength in adversity — working tirelessly in voluntary and humanitarian endeavours, building lives, and inspiring others.”

The group demanded that the publisher SaharaReporters retract the publication and tender a public apology, citing gross violations of ethical journalism.

“We demand that SaharaReporters immediately retract the said publication and tender a public apology to the general body of the Association and her members,” the statement said.

The association emphasised the need for dignity and respect for Okpe’s legacy during this difficult time.

“Jacob Williams Okpe’s death must not be politicised or reduced to a pawn in a personal campaign,” the statement added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE