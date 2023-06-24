The Association of Lawyers with Disabilities in Nigeria (ALDIN) has expressed outrage over the murder of Aisha Aminu, a 30-year-old physically challenged woman, allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in Obehira Okene Local Government Area of Kogi.

A statement signed by the group’s Director of Media and Publicity, Justice Christopher, Esq. reads: “The Association of Lawyers with Disabilities in Nigeria (ALDIN) expresses its unequivocal outrage at the brutal and gruesome murder of Aisha Aminu, a Physically Challenged Woman and a loving mother of three, whose life was snuffed out of her in the most inhumane and barbaric manner on the 7th of June 2023, at about 6 AM in her shop located in Obehira Okene LGA, Kogi.

“The widely reported news suggests that Aisha was ferociously attacked by her 44-year-old boyfriend, identified as Siyaka Mohammed.

“The savage assailant forcibly dragged her from the inner chambers of her shop and mercilessly stabbed her multiple times until she succumbed to her injuries.”

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this vicious attack on a physically challenged and vulnerable member of the society,” said Ikem U. Uchegbulam Esq, the National President of ALDIN

“Attacks on Persons with Disabilities and the vulnerable are reprehensible, condemnable, and unacceptable under any circumstances,” he added.

The association is deeply concerned about this heinous act as it is not only a case of domestic violence as widely claimed and or reported in some quarters but also constitutes a pattern of Disability hate crime which must as a matter of urgency be nipped in the bud.

ALDIN observed that due to prejudice, malicious stereotype,s and the fact that society has failed and is continuously failing Persons with Disabilities, some Persons with Disabilities in their desperation for friendship have befriended people who have not only exploited them but also robbed, attacked and killed them – so-called ‘mate crimes’, a recognized subset of hate crime The association Commiserates with the family, particularly her children and the Disability community on the tragic event.

While restating its commitment to pursuing the case to its logical conclusion and ensuring that Justice is served the group, therefore, called on the security agencies to step up to their responsibilities of not just solving murders and other crimes but prevention of these heinous crimes.

ALDIN further urges members of the public to be vigilant and always intervene and protect Persons with Disabilities and vulnerable members of society.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE