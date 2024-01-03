In order to reduce unemployment in the society, federal, state and local governments have been urged to focus more on initiatives aimed at developing the skills capacity of Nigerian youths.

This, according to the National President of Ife Awkuzu Development Association, Barrister Emmanuel Ikechukwu Nweke, would also provide a total solution to the majority of societal vices plaguing the country such as kidnapping, banditry, gunmen, terrorism and other anti-social behaviors.

Nweke, who stated this while delivering his address at the 2nd Ife Awkuzu Annual Summit, held at Awkuzu Community Civil Centre Eke-Ata, Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Tuesday, lamented that Anambra State and Nigeria as a whole have men and women who have no skills or training that could give them decent jobs and good quality of life, hence the increasing rate of poverty and crime in the country.

He noted that no skilled human being should be unemployed, stressing that the poverty ravaging the country currently is largely due to the fact that its leaders are neglecting to develop its most critical resources to help create jobs for the teaming youths roaming around streets of state capitals across the country.

He equally blames the youths for not totally involving the ongoing skills acquisition programmes of the government, especially, in Anambra State where the state government is currently embarking on 1 youth-2 skills programme.

He said that the Association, established to advocate, promote and to elighthen the people on the importance of education has mapped out plans to equip many youths of Awkuzu origins with skills and knowledge that would make them be relevant in the society.

“Human capital of any nation is the most critical and important part of that nation, adding that it is the human capital that can think, create, envision, imagine and bring solutions to problems. He, however, said when the human capital is neglected, the nation is doomed to a life of poverty.

Nweke said the association would focus more on empowering the youths with education skills sets based on priority and economic advantage of the communities and assured that it would go a long way in eliminating poverty and boost human capital development.

He noted that the Association is a brain child of the National Association of Awkuzu Students (NAAS) and was established purely for graduates of Awkuzu origins.

In his paper presentation at the event, the State Commissioner for Land, Prof Offornze Amucheazi, while commending the association for the initiative, lamented youths negative attitude towards development in the state.

He noted that the illegal activities of youths across the 179 communities in the state were chasing away investors.

The Commissioner appealed to the Association to intensify their youth enlightenment campaign to curb the menace.

In their seperate speeches, the Traditional ruler of Awkuzu Community, HRH Igwe Prof. Charles Anikweze, Mr. Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, Hon. Uchenna Okafor, Dr. Obidile Ifeoma Jacinta, an Australia- based medical doctor, Dr Emmanuel Chukwunoso and the Awkuzu President General, Dr. Ejike Ogoegbunam, urged the association not to relent on it effort to ensure that education get to every household in the state.

They also urged the federal, state and local governments to support the Awkuzu Development Association for the sustainable future of young Nigerians.