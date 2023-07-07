The Babaloja-General of Oyo, Alhaji Sunmaila Aderemi Jimoh has called on the Federal Government to give needed assistance to farmers and traders in Nigeria to avert looming food insecurity in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he has gone to perform holy pilgrimage, Alhaji Jimoh commended Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde for prioritising agricultural revolution and welfare of government workers in the state, which encourage circulation of money and subsequently help grow economy in the state.

Babaloja-General said, “As the situation is presently, only federal government intervention can avert threatening food insecurity and bring prices of commodities down to reasonable level where common man can boast of two average meals per day.

“Traders are facing terrible dilemma in Nigeria now as a result of consumer’s belief that traders are behind the hike in food prices, whereas we traders serve as punching bags being hit by other economic agents, including government, manufacturers, producers, farmers and consumers.

Coming from the worldwide turmoil and suffering caused by Covid-19, Nigerians landed in terrible starvation inflicted on them by those stockpiling money for electioneering process, in the midst of this fuel scarcity entered, then federal government added shortage of Naira notes, which ruined and grounded economies at all levels.

The recent removal of petroleum subsidy which subsequently jacked up the pump price of petrol has forced transporters to increase cost of transportation for goods or passengers, farmers in turn have increased selling price of their produce, living now becomes difficult for consumers due to insufficient resources to cater for even necessities.

