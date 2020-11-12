The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has compiled and submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari a comprehensive profile of Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies with the challenge of office accommodation.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja said Malami made this known on Thursday when a delegation from the Management of the National Institute For Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Minister, Dr Umar Gwandu, said in a statement that the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa said the delegation were in Malami’s office to forward the institute’s request for a permanent office and a training hotel from the seized assets of the Federal Government.

In his response, Malami noted with concern the situation of things with reference to office accommodation of some agencies of the Federal Government and promised to ensure office accommodation challenge be a thing of the past.