Asset forfeiture: Court clears Gen. Jafaru Mohammed of money laundering charges

A Federal High Court in Abuja has cleared Brig- Gen. Jafaru Mohammed of alleged money laundering charges.

The trial Judge, Justice Nkeonye Maha ruled that Mohammed has no case before her with regards to the money laundering forfeiture case, where-in three companies had accused Mohammed of money laundering.

Justice Maha made the pronouncement while ordering the forfeiture of 28 properties linked to Marhaba Event Place Limited, Aflac Plastics Limited, and Atlasfield Integrated Limited.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an ex parte application on May 13, 2020, prayed the court to order an interim forfeiture of the properties.

EFCC had argued that the properties were alleged proceeds of an unlawful activity carried out by the Brigadier General.

However, the trial judge said the anti-graft agency failed to name Mohammed in the application.

Justice Maha held: “I observed that the name of Gen. Jafaru Mohammed was never mentioned in the originating ex parte application. The respondent did not rebut this fact.”

The judge said EFCC only named Mohammed in its exhibit and counter affidavit to the respondent.

The affected parties have since appealed the judgement of the court and filed a stay of execution dated February 28, 2022.

The companies are not only owned by Brig. Gen. Aminu-Kano Maude but with two other partners who are respected business moguls from both Kano and Nasarawa State.

