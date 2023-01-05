Asset declaration: Court stops DSS, Police from arresting INEC chairman

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court Garki’s Justice Maryam Hassan has dismissed the claims of making a fake asset declaration against Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, the INEC Chairman.

The Department of State Security (DSS), the police, and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) were all prohibited by the court from looking into his legal asset declaration.

A mandatory injunction ordering and compelling the INEC Chairman to resign pending the investigation and consideration of the various allegations against him by the various law enforcement agencies was one of the requests made in an Originating Summons filed by one Somadina Uzoamaka against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Yakubu.

Additionally, the complainant asked the judge to issue a 10-year ban on Yakubu from holding or assuming any public position.

Prof. Yakubu refuted the claim by providing the court with several exhibits to demonstrate the sources of funding for the acquisition of the properties that the plaintiff claimed were illegally acquired, and he argued that his asset declaration was legitimately completed.

