The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has tasked the new president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to engage capable and competent people to work with him to turn around the country.

This was contained in the foremost Yoruba’s group congratulatory message addressed to Tinubu, urging him to fill all appropriate positions with competent people who can help to tackle the challenges confronting the country.

In the letter signed by the National Leader of the group, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, noted that the inaugural speech of the president had indicated that the incoming administration would be able to tackle the challenges facing the country.

The letter read, “I am highly delighted to write on behalf of myself and Afenifere to congratulate you on the propitious occasion of your inauguration today as the 16th President and Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Your trajectory to the podium today has been long and tortuous, but the arduous path has only made the victory sweet.

“More importantly, the sweet victory is not without its burden, the whole world knows that you are prepared for the job, and therefore there should be no excuse for failure.

“Today, Nigeria is facing a myriad of challenges on multiple fronts that require urgent and decisive actions.

“These include the exceptionally high level of insecurity, poor and nosediving economy, derelict infrastructure, youth unemployment and hydra-headed corruption among others. I have gone through your ‘Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria’ publication and after listening to your maiden broadcast.

” I am convinced that if the plans enunciated in the speech and personal manifesto are religiously and meticulously implemented the challenges will be mitigated and Nigeria will surely be a greater nation.

“In selecting your team, please pick the best that Nigeria can offer and I believe that this

the country is well endowed with the human resources that can turn her fortunes around.

“Choose men and women of impeccable character, competence and capacity and post them to their areas of maximum benefit for the nation.





“It is my prayer that the good Lord will grant you the wisdom, zeal, strength of character, good health and the courage of your conviction to steer the ship of our great nation to the promised shore of peace and prosperity.

“You can count on the unalloyed support of Afenifere throughout your tenure.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE