Assailants stab woman to death inside her home in Ekiti

Few days after a chief was murdered in Ikole area of Ekiti State, some assailants have stabbed a woman, Mrs Tayo Ajayi, to death in her home.

Until her death, Mrs Ajayi was a staff member of the Primary Health Centre Department of the Irepodun Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

She was said to have been stabbed to death inside her house at Ujumu compound, Odo Igede, Igede Ekiti, headquarters of Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the victim was last seen on Thursday.

NAN gathered that the corpse has already been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Igede Ekiti, while post mortem was being awaited.

The deceased’s first son, Toyin Ajayi, told newsmen that his mother was killed inside her room.

He said he suspected that his mother must have been trailed to her home and attacked in the midnight.

“I received a call from neighbours about the death of my mother and on getting there, I met her in a pool of blood in her room,” Ajayi said.

He added that there were bruises on her head and blood all over her body, “indicating that she was stabbed to death.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the killing, saying the woman was stabbed to death inside her room.

“There has not been any arrest so far as investigation is still ongoing. But soon, the command should be able to come up with a preliminary report.

“It is evident that it was a case of murder, but we have not been able to ascertain whether it was assassination or robbery.

“Our investigation will be thorough to be able to establish the real cause of the death,” NAN quoted Abutu as saying.

Reacting to the murder, the traditional ruler of the town, the Onigede of Igede Ekiti, Oba James Aladesuru, condemned the act, adding that everything humanly possible would be done to unmask those responsible for the crime.