ASR Africa, BUA Foundation give N1.5bn grant to communities in Ogun

THE Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), a brainchild of Industrialist and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and his BUA Foundation, have announced N1.5bn development grants to communities in Yewa land, Ogun State.

The grants, ASR Africa and BUA Foundation said at the grant presentation and mutual accountability framework signing ceremonies held in Ilaro, Ibese, and Igbogila, will be channeled towards interventions in key community, social, and infrastructural development projects also in Egua, and Igan-Alade communities.

Specifically, the intervention is for such areas as health, education, or social development initiatives that are identified for implementation.

Presenting the grants award letter to Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland in Ogun State, Ubon Udoh, Managing Director, ASR Africa assured of more partnership with the people of Yewaland and reiterated that the vision of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder of ASR Africa and Chairman of BUA, is to provide concrete solutions for sustainable development in Nigeria, and Africa.

According to Ubon, “what ASR Africa and BUA Foundation are doing here today, is planting a seed of sustainable problem-solving across Africa in line with the vision of Abdul Samad Rabiu, our founder – and Chairman of BUA.

“The first grant of N1bn goes to all communities in Yewaland for developmental purposes to uplift the quality of life of the Yewa people, while ASR Africa and BUA Foundation are also giving additional specific grants of N250m each to Igbogila and Ibese communities for already identified infrastructure projects to enhance community development through their traditional institutions.

We have done our basic needs assessment in collaboration with the communities on their needs, and we are pleased to say we look forward to the commencement of the identified projects and a more robust partnership with Yewaland, as we have done in other parts of the country,” he stressed.

Responding, Oba Olugbenle commended Abdul Samad Rabiu for his philanthropic gestures across the country and noted that indeed he is a true Nigerian.

The monarch added that with the grants, Yewaland and Yewa people will witness rapid social and infrastructural development. “We are one of the largest sub-ethnic groups in Yoruba Land and these grants will go a long way in bringing sustainable development in line with the United Nations SDGs, to our people”, he added.

