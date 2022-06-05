Aspirants lament crisis in Lagos PDP, say party hijacked by APC

Some aspirants for the Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly seats have lamented the impending crisis in the party, following what they called a botched primary election that took place on May 22, 2022.

This is even as they called on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to order a fresh primary election just as it did for their House Of Representatives counterparts which is slated for June 6, 2022.

The aspirants who addressed journalists on Sunday shortly after the news of the NWC proposed rerun of House Of Reps primaries filtered in are asking why the NWC wishes to conduct a rerun only for the House of Reps primaries when both primaries for House of Reps and State House of Assemblies were botched on May 22, 2022.

The aspirants alleged that the ruling APC in the state had infiltrated the party hierarchy in the State. They affirmed that there were no primary elections across the state on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

The aspirants expressed their utmost surprise that lists of State House of Assembly candidates for various constituencies across Lagos has been filtering into the air when the primary election had not taken place.

Upon investigation, they discovered that those whose names appear on the list are loyalists of a recent decampee from the APC.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





According to the Lagos State House of Assemblies Aspirants led by Hon. Oladotun Sodunke, Aspirant for Lagos House of Assembly, Surulere Constituency 2, “Delegates of the PDP were sidelined by the people that just came into the party a few months ago, in connivance with PDP leaders known for a history of working against the party during elections.

“In spite of the State Executive’s objection to the skewed adhoc list, they forced their way to ensure that their candidates emerged winners, even with clear objections from all other aspirants when no election took place.

“We plead with the NWC to wade into this matter before it snowballs into a major crisis. “The PDP Presidential candidate and other statutory bodies should as a matter of urgency, call the committee to order for the survival of the party.

“The adhoc list sent to Lagos was skewed in favour of the governorship candidate fingered in these sharp practices. Election venues were changed arbitrarily, while INEC and DSS who were to monitor the process were denied access because the lists of candidates were written in hotels and private residences of some of the manipulators.”

Among the Aspirants who signed the communique shared during the press briefing are; Hon Oladotun Sodunke, House of Assembly aspirant, Surulere constituency 2; Hon. Aboderin Ademuyiwa Aduragbemi, House of Assembly, Mainland constituency 1; Hon. Ajanaku Muyideen, House of Assembly, Oshodi/Isolo constituency 2; Hon. Femi Banji, Aspirant, Surulere 2; Hon. Jimoh Yussuf, Aspirant, Surulere 2; Hon.Akinfolami Lateef, Oshodi/Isolo 2; and Hon. Abdullateef Saliu, Surulere Constituency 1.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Aspirants lament crisis in Lagos PDP, say party hijacked by APC